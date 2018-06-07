PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Thursday, 07 June 2018

M&S claims responsible cotton sourcing leap

Written by David Styles
LONDON – In the latest edition of the company’s annual ‘Plan A’ progress report, M&S has highlighted a substantial rise in its use of sustainably-sourced cotton which, it claims, puts the firm on course to reach its self-imposed target of 100 per cent next year.

According to the 2018 Plan A report, 77 per cent of the cotton sourced for M&S products is now grown using more ‘sustainable methods’, something which the firm states is helping farmers use fewer pesticides, less water and make more profit.

In addition, the firm has committed to develop a ‘credible methodology’ to measure the water efficiency of its textile and garment wet processing by 2019, with targets being set for reduction by 2025.

