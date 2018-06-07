Published on Thursday, 07 June 2018

Gel-dyed yarn easier on resources

Written by John Mowbray

SARABURI – A new gel-dyed acrylic textile fibre which claims to use less energy and water than conventionally dyed acrylics has been launched by Thai Acrylic Fiber Co., which is owned by the Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla.

While gel-dyeing of wet-spun fibres is not new, but the company claims that its new method gives an average of 20 per cent savings in water and energy compared to conventional techniques. In addition, Thai Acrylic says that because there’s no need to dye at the yarn or fabric stage, it also lightens the effluent pollution load of wet processing further downstream.

The company is now working with Chinese supplier Changsuo Textiles to spin its dyed fibres which are being used for a range of woven blankets, sweaters and other types of high-loft knitwear in a wide range of yarn counts and gauges.