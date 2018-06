Published on Friday, 08 June 2018

Human Rights Update for M&S supply chain

Written by David Styles

M&S says it will prioritise faster action and collaboration to protect workers' rights

LONDON – Hot on the heels of its annual Plan A report having been released, M&S has published a 2017/18 Human Rights Update which for the first time has sustainability integrated within its remit.

The company says this reflects its belief that advancing both ethical and environmental causes must be tackled together in order to facilitate systemic and transformative change.