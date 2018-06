Published on Monday, 11 June 2018

Greenpeace report explores Antarctic microfibre pollution

Written by David Styles

© Christian Åslund / Greenpeace

AMSTERDAM – As part of a broader ‘Protect the Antarctic’ campaign, Greenpeace has published a report detailing the state of pollution – including that caused by textile microfibres – in the region’s oceans.

Microplastics and persistent fluorinated chemicals in the Antarctic has assessed, amongst other things, the concentration of microplastics and textile-derived microfibres in several sample areas, in addition to identifying the types of pollutants present.