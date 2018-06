Published on Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Runway runaway

Written by David Styles

Credit: Alfonso Arnold

It is a cruel irony that an event designed to engender sustainability in a sector crying out for an ethical and environmental overhaul would find itself financially unsustainable. It was this – along with several other influencing factors – which caused Vancouver Eco Fashion Week founder, Myriam Laroche to walk away from the annual show. She spoke to David Styles to explain what lies ahead for her and the movement she helped to spearhead.