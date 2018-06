Published on Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Blockchain the focus of industry ‘Twitter chats’

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – An initiative seeking to educate the industry on blockchain technology and its potential role in supporting and enabling circular supply chains, Circle Lab and Circle Economy are hosting a series of ‘Twitter chats’.

Several major companies, including Hugo Boss, have already made their intentions clear when it comes to implementing the technology, with some already citing the rise of blockchain as a pivotal moment to bring about a supply chain revolution.