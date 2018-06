Published on Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Non-profit gives voice to Bangladesh garment workers

Written by David Styles

STOCKHOLM – Swedish non-profit Swedwatch has published a report exploring the perspectives of workers and buyers in the Bangladeshi garment sector regarding the ‘social dialogue’ which was supposed to have been established post-Rana Plaza.

The Power of the voice report makes recommendations based on its findings, relating to some of the most pivotal issues in the RMG (Ready Made Garment) sector such as; freedom of association, anti-union policy making, due diligence and transparency.