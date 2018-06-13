PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 13 June 2018

Support for EOG Sustainability Charter hits new heights

Written by David Styles
Details

ZUG – The European Outdoor Group (EOG) has announced that two more national associations have adopted its Sustainability Charter and, in so doing, have outlined support for its goals of pursuing best practice in corporate citizenship, responsibility and sustainability in the outdoor sector. 

The Outdoor Industries Association (OIA) and Outdoor Sports Valley (OSV) have become the latest industry bodies to declare their commitment to the charter which has, of late, seen a marked increase in companies choosing to become signatories.

