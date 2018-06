Published on Wednesday, 13 June 2018

PrimaLoft cites progress towards 2020 sustainability goals

Written by David Styles

LATHAM – PrimaLoft Inc. claims to have made another step towards achieving its goal of incorporating 90 per cent recycled content into a minimum of 50 per cent of its product portfolio by 2020.

The company, which now offers three types of insulation made entirely from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, is now looking to further its environmental commitments as part of a ‘Relentlessly Responsible’ initiative.