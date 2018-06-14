Published on Thursday, 14 June 2018

Filippa K attracted by sustainable water-repellent

Written by Chris Remington

STOCKHOLM – Swedish fashion brand Filippa K has partnered with cleantech company OrganoClick and will market the firm’s water-repellent and biodegradable textile impregnation, OrganoTex, through its garment care product line.

OrganoClick, a spin-off company from Stockholm University, produces a range of functional materials enhanced with sustainable fibre chemistry treatments. OrganoTex technology, which Filippa K adopted in its February 2015 clothing collection, incorporates plant-based catalysts and organic polymers instead of fluorocarbons, a group of chemicals that are bio-accumulative and hormone disturbing.