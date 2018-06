Published on Thursday, 14 June 2018

Climate change focus for Hugo Boss white paper

Written by David Styles

METZINGEN – Fashion brand Hugo Boss has released its third white paper on environmental impact valuation, this time with a focus on – amongst other key issues – addressing the root causes of the firm’s impact on climate change.

Environmental Impact Valuation as base for a Sustainable Fashion Strategycontains research conducted until the end of 2017 and also includes LCA data on products from the company’s various product ranges such as; T-shirts, shirts, wool knitwear and jeans.