Published on Thursday, 14 June 2018

Gore points to PFC progress at OutDoor

Written by David Styles

Details

FELDKIRCHEN-WESTERHAM – Gore Fabrics has announced progress in its pursuit of eliminating what it defines as PFCs of environmental concern from the company’s consumer fabric portfolio by 2020.

Presenting its latest innovations at OutDoor Show in Friedrichshafen, Gore is also keen to highlight steps taken to improve its water efficiency and CO2 emissions by increasing the amount of recycled and solution-dyed textiles within its product ranges.