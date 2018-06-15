Published on Friday, 15 June 2018

Savers urges textile industry to adopt circularity

Written by David Styles

BELLEVUE – Following the release of the third State of Reuse Report by US apparel retailer Savers, the firm’s vice president of recycling and reuse spoke to Ecotextile News to discuss its findings and how the industry can transform its relationship with consumption.

The annual study sets out to examine consumers’ shopping habits and identify potential solutions to the ever-growing problem of textile waste – the extent of which, and its subsequent environmental impact, is only now beginning to be quantified through scientific research.