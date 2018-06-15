PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma June 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 15 June 2018

Savers urges textile industry to adopt circularity

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

BELLEVUE – Following the release of the third State of Reuse Report by US apparel retailer Savers, the firm’s vice president of recycling and reuse spoke to Ecotextile News to discuss its findings and how the industry can transform its relationship with consumption.

The annual study sets out to examine consumers’ shopping habits and identify potential solutions to the ever-growing problem of textile waste – the extent of which, and its subsequent environmental impact, is only now beginning to be quantified through scientific research.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek