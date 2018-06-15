Published on Friday, 15 June 2018

CHT helps Jack & Jones lower its denim impact

Written by John Mowbray

Details

Image: Jack & Jones

TÜBINGEN – Denim brand Jack & Jones has partnered with the German-based textile auxiliaries specialist CHT Group to replace the use of enzymes, pumice stones, chlorine bleach and potentially hazardous potassium permanganate for producing new jeans with the much sought after distressed look.

The new ‘Low Impact Denim’ collection from Jack & Jones brand, which is owned by Bestseller of Denmark, will use CHT’s ‘organIQ’ patented bleaching system that can be applied to denim as a fine spray mist to give significant reductions in water consumption.

Jack & Jones is set to launch its Low Impact Denim Collection in stores and online at this coming August.

The move comes as the CHT Group also ramps up its involvement with the ZDHC (zero discharge of hazardous chemicals). The company says it’s already uploaded more than 750 of its textile chemical formulation in the ZDHC Gateway with 78 per cent of these rated at the highest level 3 for conformance to the ZDHC MRSL (manufacturing substance list).