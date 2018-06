Published on Friday, 15 June 2018

MAS Holdings partner with ADEC on CleanChain platform

Written by David Styles

COLOMBO – MAS Holdings has invested in CleanChain, a software platform developed by ADEC Innovations which it hopes can spearhead efforts to remove hazardous materials from its supply chain.

CleanChain is an online chemical information management system which enables manufacturers with a database of more than 32,000 chemicals along with the results of analyses conducted on these textile chemical products.