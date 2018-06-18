PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma June 2018
Published on Monday, 18 June 2018

Child labour in agriculture is rising, says UN body

Written by David Styles
Credit: FAO/United Nations

ROME – Following years of concerted efforts to ensure the decline of child labour in the agricultural sector, the problem is now on the rise once again according to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations).

Driven by conflicts and an increasingly volatile climate, the latest figures suggest that around ten million more children have been forced into agricultural labour since 2012.

The UN states that this worrying trend must be addressed in order to ensure progress is achieved in fulfilling target 8.7 of the organisation’s SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

