Published on Monday, 18 June 2018

Textile waste t-shirts for World Cleanup Day collaboration

Written by David Styles

Details

TALLINN – Ahead of World Cleanup Day, designer Reet Aus has teamed up with the Let’s Do It! Foundation to produce a range of t-shirts by salvaging around five tonnes of textile which would otherwise have been destined for landfill.

The collaboration aims to produce 30,000 t-shirts using textile waste sourced from Bangladeshi garment factories, with profits being directed towards World Cleanup Day.