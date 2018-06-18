Published on Monday, 18 June 2018

China shutdowns squeeze textile dyeing industry

Written by John Mowbray

BEIJING – The global textile dyeing sector is struggling to deal with sky high prices after tougher environmental legislation in China forced the closure of intermediate factories and severely restricted the supply of key ingredient chemicals.

New information obtained by Ecotextile News reveals that some of the largest intermediate suppliers in Jiangsu province have shut down completely after a series of environmental transgressions and serious industrial accidents.

One supplier told us: “The impacts are huge, and supplies seem likely to get very, very tight. Hopefully the big brands will realise they will now have to pay more for their dyed textile goods.”

In some instances, the price of disperse dyes are significantly higher than in 2013 which was historically known as the high price point for textile intermediates – yet today’s prices for some orange shades are even said to be 70 per cent higher than they were back then.