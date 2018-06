Published on Tuesday, 19 June 2018

John Lewis and Guess latest circular fashion converts

Written by David Styles

Details

LONDON & LOS ANGELES – UK-based retailer John Lewis has launched a pilot ‘buy-back’ programme in partnership with recycling specialist Stuffsr. The scheme will be made available to a small number of customers as a precursor to rolling out a full-scale version later in the year.

Similarly, fashion retailer Guess has announced a partnership with I:CO in an initiative which facilitates the collection, certified sorting, reuse and recycling of used apparel and footwear.