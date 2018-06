Published on Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Book review: Will the organism devour the host?

Written by John Mowbray

Details

John Mowbray assesses Peter Dauvergne's Will Big Business Destroy our Planet?

Transnational corporations are in the process of taking over debates on the environment and sustainability, writing the rules and bending the targets to suit their commercial aims. Their grand plan is to create “a regulatory setting amenable to maximising production, profits and sales,” says Peter Dauvergne in his caustic but highly readable critique of ethical corporate behaviour in: Will Big Business Destroy our Planet?