PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma June 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Student designers seek alternative wool PETA prize

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

The winner of the 2018 PETA Prize for Animal-Free Wool will be announced at MoMA on 22 June

NEW YORK – The winner of the 2018 PETA Prize for Animal-Free Wool will be decided this week, with three shortlisted designers hoping their innovative alternative to wool fibres will be chosen at an awards ceremony at MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in New York.

The prize forms part of the Biodesign Challenge and is sponsored by PETA, Stella McCartney and Stray Dog Capital. The selected design students are subsequently partnered with biotech professionals to help advance the proposed innovative fibre biotechnology.

Have you also seen?
Closing the Loop
Due Dilligence

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES