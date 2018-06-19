Published on Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Student designers seek alternative wool PETA prize

Written by David Styles

The winner of the 2018 PETA Prize for Animal-Free Wool will be announced at MoMA on 22 June

NEW YORK – The winner of the 2018 PETA Prize for Animal-Free Wool will be decided this week, with three shortlisted designers hoping their innovative alternative to wool fibres will be chosen at an awards ceremony at MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in New York.

The prize forms part of the Biodesign Challenge and is sponsored by PETA, Stella McCartney and Stray Dog Capital. The selected design students are subsequently partnered with biotech professionals to help advance the proposed innovative fibre biotechnology.