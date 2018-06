Published on Wednesday, 20 June 2018

C&A Foundation funding boost for circular initiatives

Written by David Styles

'Bridging the Gap' is the latest initiative in the C&A Foundation's continued campaign towards fashion circularity

AMSTERDAM – The C&A Foundation has confirmed that five initiatives, selected as part of its 2017 ‘Bridging the Gap’ RFP (Request for Proposals), are to receive a combined total of €1.29 million to support the implementation of circularity in the textiles supply chain.

Upon the announcement of this funding injection, C&A Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring circular business models become the industry norm, describing this as “essential” to transforming the fashion industry.