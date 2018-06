Published on Wednesday, 20 June 2018

IKEA launches take-back pilot in Australia

Written by David Styles

Credit: IKEA

TEMPE – Swedish homeware giant IKEA has debuted a take-back initiative which, if extended across its global network of stores, could extend the lifecycles of a vast quantity of home textiles.

The initial phase of this trial will give customers at the firm’s Tempe branch the opportunity to rent a vehicle for free in order to return IKEA furniture to the store before receiving a voucher.