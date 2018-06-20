Published on Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Radici designs 100 per cent recyclable gilet

Written by John Mowbray

GANDINO – In a move to explore the potential for new circular business models for the global textile sector, the Radici Group has produced a ‘100 per cent recyclable’ nylon gilet made of over 20 separate nylon components that can be recycled multiple times.

“This is our first garment made totally from 100 per cent nylon,” Filppo Servalli Corporate Marketing & Sustainability Director at the Radici Group told Ecotextile News at a meeting in London yesterday. “The challenge was to design and produce all the panels, labels, trims, padded filling and zips on the gilet with 100 per cent high tenacity nylon that can re-used and recycled multiple times at the end of the garments life.”

He claims the nylon polymers used to spin the yarns for the lightweight gilet can be potentially recycled and re-used at least ‘four to five times’ and plugged into a circular, rather than a linear supply chain for synthetic materials.