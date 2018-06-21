PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma June 2018
Published on Thursday, 21 June 2018

Zalando responds to NGO transparency claims

Written by David Styles
BERLIN – Online fashion retailer Zalando has responded to allegations made in a speech at the company’s AGM (Annual General Meeting) regarding a perceived lack of transparency in its supply chain.

The claims were made by a representative of Femnet, an NGO which primarily focuses on the economic, cultural and social rights of women in the Asian garment industry.

Zalando has strongly refuted the accusations, saying it attaches “great importance to creating transparency and ethical conditions in the supply chain.”

