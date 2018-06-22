PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

June 2018
Published on Friday, 22 June 2018

Changing the shape of fashion education

Written by David Styles
AMSTERDAM – “Everything starts with education” is how Leslie Holden, head of the fashion & design department at AMFI (Amsterdam Fashion Institute), began explaining the motivation behind launching a pioneering master’s degree programme for aspiring apparel sector entrepreneurs.

The product of a collaboration between AMFI, Circle Economy and Fashion for Good, the world’s first master’s degree focused on circular fashion entrepreneurship will provide students from around the world with an interdisciplinary grounding in all aspects of non-linear fashion.

