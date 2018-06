Published on Friday, 22 June 2018

UK committee launches ‘fast fashion’ inquiry

Written by David Styles

Details

LONDON – The Environmental Audit Committee has launched an inquiry into the social and environmental impacts of the ‘fast fashion’ culture which has become an integral part of the apparel industry.

The investigation has been established to explore the carbon, resource use and water footprint of the apparel sector and assess potential solutions which can enable easier garment recycling and reduce waste and pollution.