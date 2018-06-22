Published on Friday, 22 June 2018

Bangladesh government issues factory closure warning

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – The government of Bangladesh has warned garment factory owners that non-compliance regarding its deadline of December for remediation work to be undertaken will result in factory closures.

This has provided the strongest statement to date that the government intend to take over the responsibility for safety regulations at the end of this year, a move which would most probably leave the Accord and Alliance to end operations.

Despite it having been previously expected that the Accord would receive an extension until 2021, the nation’s minister for commerce cast doubt over this in a speech earlier this year by claiming that neither the Accord nor the Alliance were likely to receive an extension beyond December 2018.