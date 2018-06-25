PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

June 2018
Published on Monday, 25 June 2018

Coca-Cola support boosts EU PET recycling initiative

Written by David Styles
ATLANTA – Coca-Cola has announced its intention to join the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) of Demeto, an EU-funded PET recycling initiative with representatives from the polyester value chain amongst its membership.

As one of the largest global producers of PET, if even a small percentage of Coca-Cola’s packaging is recycled for reuse as polyester fibres this could represent significant progress; both in diverting plastic from landfill and also in providing a new source for apparel manufacturers seeking recycled polyester.

