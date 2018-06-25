Published on Monday, 25 June 2018

The Microfibre Consortium debuts infographic at OutDoor

Written by David Styles

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN – The Microfibre Consortium has released its Microfibre Management Infographic 1.0 at this year’s OutDoor show, held for the final time in Friedrichshafen before relocating to Munich.

The consortium says it has open sourced the resource for public use across the industry in a bid to demystify the complexities and confusion which exist around the topic of textile microfibre pollution.

This comes as part of a wide-ranging effort from the consortium to assess the causes, contributory factors and true extent of the frequently-cited pollution.