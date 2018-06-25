Published on Monday, 25 June 2018

Sugar coated solution for nylon textile microfibres

NAPLES – Italian researchers claim to have developed a new textile finish based on sugars derived from agricultural waste products, such as sunflower oil and fruit juice, that reduces the release of nylon microfibres when washing clothes by up to 90 per cent.

The development is a direct response to the urgent need to combat the release of synthetic microfibres during washing which have been blamed for up to 35 per cent of all microplastic pollution in marine and freshwater eco-systems.

Ecotextile News is aware of new commercial textile finishes that are currently under development to significantly reduce the release of polyester microfibres during washing, but this is the first time sugars have been modified and then applied to nylon fabrics to stabilise the fabrics while they are being laundered.