Published on Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Fashion for Good unveils PVH as latest partner

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Global apparel firm PVH Corporation has become the latest industry heavyweight to join forces with Fashion for Good, the fashion initiative which connects disruptive innovators with major apparel companies to enable the formation of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Having only recently entered its second year in operation, the newly-established partnership with PVH represents another substantial step forward in Fashion for Good’s assent to becoming a key industry voice in the pursuit of a more sustainable sector.