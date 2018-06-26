Published on Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Lenzing and Duratex assess Brazilian DWP expansion

Written by David Styles

If completed, the plantation will span 43,000 hectares of FSC certified biomass

LENZING – Cellulosic fibre producer Lenzing has announced a partnership with wood panel producer Duratex to explore the possibility of building a dissolving wood pulp (DWP) plant near Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The companies hope that this project – which looks set to create the biggest single line DWP plant in the world and could cost over US$1 billion – will enable them to increase capacities while sourcing and processing the necessary raw materials in a sustainable way.

Canopy, the Canadian not-for-profit environmental organisation, has voiced its support for the project – with the caveat that Lenzing must continue to use a closed-loop system, as well as insisting that conservation planning and protection legacies are an imperative element in projects of this kind.