LENZING – Cellulosic fibre producer Lenzing has announced a partnership with wood panel producer Duratex to explore the possibility of building a dissolving wood pulp (DWP) plant near Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The companies hope that this project – which looks set to create the biggest single line DWP plant in the world and could cost over US$1 billion – will enable them to increase capacities while sourcing and processing the necessary raw materials in a sustainable way.
Canopy, the Canadian not-for-profit environmental organisation, has voiced its support for the project – with the caveat that Lenzing must continue to use a closed-loop system, as well as insisting that conservation planning and protection legacies are an imperative element in projects of this kind.