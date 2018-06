Published on Wednesday, 27 June 2018

Loepfe ups sustainability commitments

Written by Stacey Dove

Details

From left to right: Daniel Link, CEO, Loepfe, Segundo Crespo, quality manager, Loepfe, Th. Zach, auditor, SGS, and Silvano Auciello, head of sales and marketing, Loepfe.

WETZIKON – Yarn quality control specialist Loepfe has made a wealth of new environmental sustainability pledges – including a switch to renewable energy and gradual elimination of the wave soldering process in circuit board production – in a bid to reduce the company's overall environmental impact.