Published on Wednesday, 27 June 2018

CottonUP sourcing platform debuted at BCI Conference

Written by David Styles

BRUSSELS - At the annual BCI Global Cotton Conference, Forum for the Future has announced that it - along with several industry partners which form the Cotton 2040 coalition - has launched a new online guide to facilitate increases in sustainable cotton sourcing.

The organisations behind its inception hope that CottonUP’s accessible delivery can reduce the time and resources necessary for brands to investigate and understand which type of cotton to source from which supplier. David Styles reports from the Belgian capital.