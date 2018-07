Published on Monday, 02 July 2018

OTA kicks off organic anti-fraud pilot

Written by Simon Ferrigno

Details

WASHINGTON – Fraud is a still an on-going issue in the organic cotton sector, leading to many traders and brands refusing to source fibre from some regions where the problem is rife. Now though, the US Organic Trade Association has launched a pilot project following similar problems in the food sector, which could also prove to be a potential solution for organic textiles. Simon Ferrigno takes a closer look.