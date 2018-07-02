PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma July 2018
Published on Monday, 02 July 2018

Tangshan Sanyou completes viscose audit, Canopy reveals

Written by David Styles
TANGSHAN – The independently verified audit results of Chinese viscose producer Tangshan Sanyou have been published by environmental non-profits Canopy and Rainforest Alliance.

Completing the evaluation puts Tangshan Sanyou considerably ahead of the curve in terms of Chinese viscose producers, with hardly any of its compatriot counterparts having undergone a CanopyStyle audit.

The headline findings of the audit confirmed that Tangshan Sanyou has taken immediate action to remove highlighted risks in their supply chain, but the report was unable to determine an overall result of low risk for sourcing wood from ancient and endangered forests.

