PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma July 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Klopman invests in sustainability

Written by Tony Whitfield
  • Print
Details

Frosinone - Workwear fabrics producer, Klopman, has started construction work on a cogeneration plant at its production facility, which is located in Frosinone, Italy. The company says the objective is to replace the existing thermoelectric plant to supply energy to the entire facility within a year. This, Klopman says, will help to significant reduce emissions, lower energy consumption and achieve greater plant efficiency, as it strives to enhance sustainability of its entire production process.

Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc July 2018 Bottom