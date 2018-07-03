Published on Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Klopman invests in sustainability

Written by Tony Whitfield

Frosinone - Workwear fabrics producer, Klopman, has started construction work on a cogeneration plant at its production facility, which is located in Frosinone, Italy. The company says the objective is to replace the existing thermoelectric plant to supply energy to the entire facility within a year. This, Klopman says, will help to significant reduce emissions, lower energy consumption and achieve greater plant efficiency, as it strives to enhance sustainability of its entire production process.