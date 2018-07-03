Published on Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Fibres from chicken feathers back up the pecking order

Written by Tony Whitfield

Details

NEBRASKA – An ongoing research project – first highlighted by Ecotextile News as far back as our first print issue in 2007 – has received a new US$ 211,885 grant as part of a two-year project to develop protein textile fibres made from waste poultry feathers.

The researchers claim to have improved ways to make the extracted keratin fibre easier to spin on conventional technology. It’s thought that the utilisation of this waste product could be used not only for fibres in clothing, but also in the biomedical industry, especially as tissue engineering scaffolds.