PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma July 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Bangladesh Alliance announces worker safety progress

Written by Chris Remington
  • Print
Details

DHAKA – The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety has today announced that an additional 18 affiliated factories completed all material components outlined in their Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) during the month of June.

This progress means that a total of 364 Alliance factories have now completed remedial action and 90 per cent of all required work has been completed across the 600+ affiliated factories. This, the NGO says, bodes well as the Alliance gets closer to becoming the Safety Monitoring Organisation (SMO) – an industry association which will oversee safety inspections and worker training as of 2019.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc July 2018 Bottom