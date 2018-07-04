Published on Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Première Vision Paris gets smart

Written by Tony Whitfield

PARIS - The next edition of global upstream fashion trade show Première Vision Paris (PVP) will be enhanced by the inclusion of a series of new initiatives which reflect the changes currently taking place across the industry. Elements such as digitisation, eco-responsibility, creative innovations, and novel inspirations, feature in the heightened schedule for the three-day event, which is set to take place, 19-21 September.

The upcoming edition of the biannual show will also feature the new ‘Smart Square’ zone - a dedicated area where visitors can meet ambassadors of sustainable and responsible fashion initiatives.