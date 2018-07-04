PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma July 2018
Published on Wednesday, 04 July 2018

Dutch sustainability initiative reports growth

Written by Tony Whitfield
Details
Dutch sustainability initiative reports growth

NETHERLANDS – The Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textiles (AGT) has reported a sharp rise in the number of production sites taking part in the initiative since it was first launched back in 2016.

Latest figures show that today, on the second anniversary of the signing of the agreement 4,268 textile manufacturing sites now participate in the AGT programme.

The aim of the initiative is to improve the working conditions, prevent pollution and to promote animal welfare in regions that supply textile and apparel to the Dutch market and expects “the Agreement will reach achieve its objective of 50 per cent market coverage in 2018.”

