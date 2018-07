Published on Thursday, 05 July 2018

Denim initiative to address UN SDG conference

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – The Alliance for Responsible Denim has announced that it will be presenting as part of this month’s High-Level Political Forum at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Speaking on the theme of ‘Transformation towards sustainable and resilient societies’ the Alliance will be highlighting and sharing the work its members and partner brands have undertaken in relation to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.