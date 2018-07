Published on Thursday, 05 July 2018

Packaging circularity from start to Finnish

Written by David Styles

Both Makia and RePack are headquarters in Helsinki

HELSINKI – Finnish apparel firm Makia has become the latest brand to ditch typical disposable e-commerce packaging and move to a reusable alternative made possible through a newly-established partnership with RePack.

The RePack business model aims to minimise the volume of plastics and cardboard that end up in landfill as a direct result of e-retail in the fashion sector, while also incentivising reuse among consumers.