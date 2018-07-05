PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma July 2018
Published on Thursday, 05 July 2018

Nontoxic waterproof coating for natural fibres

Written by David Styles
Credit: Varanasi and Gleason research groups – Repellency of soy sauce, coffee, HCl acid, NaOH and water on coated polyester fabric

MASSACHUSETTS – A team of scientists at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has developed a new coating for natural fibres which it claims can improve the functionality of, and perhaps most vitally, combat the environmental persistence of current water-repellent coatings.

The study has been motivated by the fact that the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) is currently considering proposals to revise regulations surrounding long-chain polymers due to the way conventional chemicals used in water-repellent textile treatments accumulate in the environment and body tissue.

