Recycling reimagined

Jack Ostrowski hopes the reGAIN app can help combat the ever-growing mountain of textile waste

LONDON - Jack Ostrowski has been working with post-consumer textiles for over a decade and speaks to David Styles about his latest venture, reGAIN, an apparel recycling app with which he is hoping to build a circular fashion legacy.