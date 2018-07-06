PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma July 2018
Published on Friday, 06 July 2018

Are textile microfibres more problematic than microbeads?

Written by David Styles
Credit: Wikipedia

BRUSSELS – A new study has found textile-derived microfibres to be as harmful, if not more so, to certain types of aquatic crustaceans than microbeads which have already been banned from use in many nations.

In particular, the study found that whereas these organisms mistook microbeads for food, exposure to polyester microfibres appeared to interfere with the crustaceans’ mobility – as they became entangled and immobilised in the microfibres.

EU Member States including Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Sweden and the UK have banned, or announced their intention to ban, microbeads in cosmetics due to the perceived marine environmental risks.

