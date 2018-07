Published on Friday, 06 July 2018

Netherlands, India further sustainable textile partnership

Written by David Styles

Dutch minister for foreign trade and development co-operation, Sigrid Kaag addresses delegates

AMSTERDAM – The latest Netherlands Trade Mission to India has been completed, with a record participation level and progress cited by all parties on the focus topic of Sustainable Business.

The 2018 trade mission – which was the first for three years – played host to over 200 participants, 140 companies, four cabinet ministers and Prime Minister Mark Rutte.