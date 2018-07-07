Published on Saturday, 07 July 2018

Textile wastewater disclosure platform goes live

Written by John Mowbray

AMSTERDAM – The ZDHC has launched an online textile wastewater public disclosure portal, which draws verified information from its Gateway tool, along with unverified wastewater test data from the Beijing-based Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs.

The aim is to allow brands and textile mills to identify gaps and drive performance in meeting the requirements of the ZDHC Wastewater Guidelines released in November 2016.

“This tool is a major step forward to encourage all actors to take up the ZDHC mission to advance towards zero discharge of hazardous chemicals in the textile, leather and footwear value chain,” says Stefan Seidel, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Puma SE.