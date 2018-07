Published on Monday, 09 July 2018

Could recycled polyester help avert looming environmental crisis?

Written by David Styles

Credit: UN Environment

NEW YORK - As the environmental arm of the UN raises questions about how the western world is coping following China's foreign waste ban, could an increase in the production of recycled PET fibres for use in the garment sector provide the ideal solution on several fronts? David Styles reports.